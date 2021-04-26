Bus driver caught driving on sidewalk arrested, charged

A Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident has been arrested and charged for dangerous driving after he was captured on camera driving a minibus along a sidewalk.

The incident occurred within the vicinity of Providence, EBD.

In a post that went viral on social media, minibus BYY 2372 was seen driving on a designated sidewalk.

The Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department has since arrested and charged the driver, Clifton Cummings for Dangerous Driving and Breach of Condition of Road Service.

He is scheduled to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on April 28, 2021.