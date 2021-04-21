Bus driver arrested for dangerous driving, attempting to assault cop

A minibus driver of Sophia, Greater Georgetown has been arrested following an altercation with a traffic cop at around 13:15hrs today.

Police Constable Edwin Connelly was on a motorcycle patrol proceeding west on Homestretch Avenue while minibus, BZZ 3029 was proceeding east on the said road overtaking a line of traffic which amounts to 15 vehicles.

The driver was stopped and told of the offence of dangerous driving and was asked by the police officer to produce his driver’s licence.

The bus driver, however, drove away.

Constable Connelly went after the driver and caught up with him on Sheriff Street where he managed to stop the vehicle once again in a bid to prevent the continuation of the offence.

At this point, the driver exited the bus, proceeded to the left passenger side of the vehicle, retrieved a weapon, which appeared to be a cutlass, and chased after Constable Connelly.

The Constable then ran away in a bid to prevent himself from being hurt.

The driver then got back into the minibus and drove to his Sophia residence where he was later arrested by a patrol and taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.