Bus conductor who attempted to kill wife remanded

A minibus conductor who attempted to kill his wife by pouring hot water over her and stabbing her was on Thursday remanded to prison.

Forty-seven-year-old Rawle Thomas, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The Police stated that on December 8, 2019, at North Ruimveldt, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Akela Roger, his wife.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, in presenting the case, stated that on the day in question, the defendant went home and began to accuse his wife of infidelity.

The court heard that the angry man collected a pot of boiling water from the stove and threw it on her. He then choked and stabbed her.

The woman attempted to escape, but she collapsed some distance away and was rescued by neighbours who rushed to her assistance. She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remains a patient.

The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence. Thomas is scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 3, 2020.