A minibus conductor was today committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court for the rape of an 18-year-old girl.

Dorian Fredericks, 24, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was committed by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was held in-camera.

The incident allegedly occurred in October 2016.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus found found that a sufficient evidence was provided for Fredericks to be tried before a judge and jury.