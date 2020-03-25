Bus conductor remanded over alleged rape of young girl

Twenty-two-year-old Telvin Wilburg was, on Tuesday, charged and remanded to prison for the indictable offence of rape when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The bus conductor, of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini), was not required to plead to the charge, which read that he engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.
During the in-camera proceedings, Magistrate McGusty remanded Wilburg to prison. The case will continue on May 18, 2020.
Wilburg was recently arrested after evading Police apprehension for some time after committing the offence.

