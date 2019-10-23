Bus conductor remanded for assisting friend with knife to rob female passenger

A bus conductor was remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty, on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for a robbery under-arms charge.

Eighteen-year-old, Kelwin Williams, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied the charge which alleged that on October 20, 2019 at Regent Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a knife, he robbed Shoba Deomattie of a phone valued $60,000 along with $4000.

Facts presented by, Police Prosecutor, Ceon Blackman stated that the victim boarded the bus on Regent Street. However, while being seated in the bus, the bus conductor pulled out a knife from his waist and handed to his friend who was also a passenger.

The prosecutor further told the court that the friend then placed the said knife to the victim’s neck and relieved her of the articles mentioned in the charge. Hence, the matter was then reported and the defendant was subsequently arrested for the offence.

The court heard that the defendant was positively identified by the victim during an identification parade as the person who assisted the assailant.

The Prosecutor further objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

Williams is slated to make his next court appearance on November 13.