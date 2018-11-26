Bus conductor committed to stand trial in High Court for rape

The route 40 minibus conductor, Ashel Williams who is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old school girl, appeared on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where he was committed to stand trial in the High Court.

The indictable charge against Williams detailed that on October 7, 2015, while in the vicinity of Plum Park, Sophia, he raped a 14-year-old school girl.

The accused was granted bail of $300,000 on his first court appearance.

This publication previously reported that on the day in question, the accused allegedly carried the teen to a house in Plum Park and committed the act.

The teen subsequently related to her parents what allegedly transpired, and a report was made to the Police.