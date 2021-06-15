Burnt aircraft found near Kwakwani

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a burnt aircraft along the Bissaruni Trail, some 12 miles east of Kwakwani, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The discovery was made at around 08:00hrs last evening. When ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) arrived on scene, the plane was discovered to have been destroyed by fire and abandoned.

Officials believe the plane was deliberately set on fire in a bid to destroy any evidence.

From all indications, it was a Cessna-206 foreign aircraft. Due to the extent of the damages, officials were unable to identify a registration number.

INews understands that no traces of illegal drugs were found neither were any individuals found aboard or within the vicinity.

An investigation is underway.