Bureau Veritas Group briefs PM on plans of entering local market

Prime Minister Mark Phillips today met with senior officials from the Bureau Veritas Group, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street, Georgetown.

The delegation, led by Mr Cary Forgeron, Vice President of Bureau Veritas Fuels North America and Caribbean, also included Mr Keith Grogan, Vice President of Bureau Veritas Industrial Inspections, and Mr Mark Harder, Vice President/COO of Petroleum & Onsite Labs.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Phillips was briefed on the company’s portfolio and investment plans aimed at entering the Guyanese market.

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services, was founded in 1828. The company has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2007 and is part of the Next 20 index. Headquartered in Paris, Bureau Veritas operates in over 140 countries and manages more than 1,600 laboratories.

Its divisions include Marine and Offshore, Commodities and Agriculture, Automotive and Transport, Building and Infrastructure, Consumer Products and Retail, Food, Oil and Gas, and Power and Utilities.

