‘Budget 2025 will boost private sector investment’ – PSC Chairman

The 2025 National Budget has been hailed as a transformative step for private sector growth, with an emphasis on creating a robust and sustainable economic environment in Guyana.

This is according to Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh, who expressed confidence in the budget’s ability to drive continued private sector investment and economic development.

He told this publication on Saturday that over the past four years, private sector investments outside the oil and gas industry have exceeded US$2.5 billion—a testament to growing investor confidence in the country.

“Private sector investors only put money into an economy where they feel confident,” the Chairman noted. “The size of this budget signals a growing and robust economy, which is key to attracting both local and international investments.”

On Friday, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government presented a $1.382 trillion budget, marking the second budget in Guyana’s history to cross the trillion-dollar mark.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, presented the 2025 budget under the theme ‘A secure, prosperous and sustainable Guyana’.

According to the PSC Chairman, this unprecedented level of investment stems from a strong belief in the economy and trust in the Government’s leadership.

“When you see a budget increase in size, it automatically tells investors, not just locally but internationally, that your economy is growing, it’s growing strong, it’s very robust. And most importantly, it has good investors’ confidence level,” Singh said.

A milestone budget

Described as a “milestone budget,” the 2025 allocation of $1.3 trillion introduces fiscal measures aimed at increasing disposable income and fostering growth across various sectors. The PSC Chairman praised the budget for creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable economic growth.

“Budget 2025 is, for us from the private sector, is yet another milestone budget. Seeing a $1.3 trillion – it’s significant from the standpoint that the fiscal measure that’s introduced in the budget, based on what we have reviewed, will empower our citizens to improve more disposable income across a wider cross-section of society and at the same time it creates a more enabling environment for the private sector to continue to create more sustainable economic and sustainable economic environment for Guyana,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of continued investment, the Chairman emphasised, “If the 2025 budget didn’t cater to growth across all sectors, the private sector could face significant challenges. We’re thrilled to see targeted investments in critical areas like infrastructure, healthcare, education, and energy.”

“The gas and energy project will definitely create an amenable environment for the manufacturing sector and as such, the manufacturing sector is projected to grow significantly as a result of the gas and energy project when completed, bringing the energy costs down by almost 50 per cent. In addition, $88 billion injected into the energy sector. Again, it’s a good sign in the right direction,” Singh added.

On this point, he lauded the Government’s efforts to ensure a balanced approach to development, addressing infrastructure, housing, and utilities alongside sectoral growth.

“This budget isn’t just about growth; it’s about ensuring that growth benefits every Guyanese,” he stated.

A total of $88 billion has been set aside for expanding energy-related projects, including the Gas to Energy (GtE) Project, which when it comes on stream, will deliver 300 megawatts (MW) of power.

