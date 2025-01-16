Budget 2025 will a continuation of improving people’s lives – GS Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will present the fifth national budget under its current term in office and according to the General Secretary of the ruling party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, it will see a continuation of the party’s promises and efforts to improve the lives of Guyanese.

“The budget will read and you will see that the budget sticks with what we promise the people of this country… the core issues, the continuation of improving people’s lives. They are not vote sweeteners.”

The PPP General Secretary’s statement was in response to claims that the budget will be a sweetener for voters at the upcoming General and Regional Elections slated for later this year.

But according to Jagdeo, the PPP/C does not need anything ‘sweetener’ to attract votes but will continue to deliver to the Guyanese people.

“The money will be in the Budget to continue our housing programme because we promised them greater access to housing. And so, we will do that in an election year and we will do that in a year that is not election. From the first year we got into office, we started doing that so it would be a continuation.”

“We have to look out for the people of this country – all the people of this country. Their desire for a better life must guide our policies and the spending, and that is what we’re doing. Look at where we’re putting the money, it is in health, education, housing, water, infrastructure [and] it’s in job creation and recreational facilities. Those are the areas that would change the lives of our people.”

