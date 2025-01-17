Budget 2025: Old age pension now at $41,000; public assistance $22k

Old age pension has been increased to $41,000 this year and will see over one billion dollars in the hands of senior citizens in Guyana, according to Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh.

Last year, old age pension was increased to $36,000 for over 70,000 persons.

Public assistance

Meanwhile, public assistance was increased to $22,000 monthly.

In 2023, the old age pension was increased to $33,000 while public assistance went up to $16,000 per month.

In 2021, all old-age pensioners were given $25,000 monthly and in 2022 that sum was increased to $28,000.

