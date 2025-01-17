Budget 2025: Guyanese babies to get $100k; Because We Care cash grant increases to $50k

The Government of Guyana will be allocating a $100,000 one-off cash grant to each child born to a Guyanese mother in 2025. This is according to the Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

During his budget presentation, the Minister said this will cost $1.3 billion annually.

Because We Care Cash Grant

In addition, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant which is available to each private and public school student annually, has increased to $50,000 from $40,000.

In addition, the uniform voucher allowance of $5000 will continue to be paid.

This means each schoolchild will now get $55,000 – an estimated $11 billion.

In Budget 2023, the government increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant by $10,000, moving it from $25,000 per child to $35,000.

Since its initiative was reintroduced in 2020, some $27B was placed in the hands of parents.

This year, some 205,000 school children, in both public and private schools, are expected to benefit from this additional $2 billion that will be placed in the hands of their parents.

--- ---