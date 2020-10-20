Budget 2020 tax measures took effect from October 5th – Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has said that all the Bills and Orders in respect of tax measures which were part of the National Budget for the year 2020 have been assented to by President Irfaan Ali and duly published in the Official Gazette on the 5th day of October, 2020.

In a brief statement posted on his Facebook page, Nandlall noted that the measures are therefore in force and in effect from that date.

“As a result thereof, the consequential changes brought by these new measures ought to have been implemented from that date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Guyana Revenue Authority has been advised to issue public notifications on this matter”.