Brutus, wife & driver charged for financial crimes

Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus has been granted bail in the sum of $6.2 million after he was slapped with 30 charges when be appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges are related to money laundering, misconduct in public office, among others.

Brutus, who was not allowed to plea to be charges read to him, is mandated by the court to post bail at $500,000 each for two money laundering charges, $500,000 each for two larceny by public officer charges and $500,000 each for two charges relating to Obtaining money by false pretence.

Additionally, Brutus is mandated to pay the $1.2 million for four charges relating to misconduct in public office and $2 million for 20 charges of liability of official.

The high-ranking police officer faces some 240 charges in relation to financial crimes. The other charges are to be read at a later date.

Brutus’ wife Adonika Aulder and his driver Sergeant Kevin George were also charged. Also charged is Asif Zafarally.

The charges were laid following an investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which began in July.

Initially linked to the Police Force’s Credit Union, the investigation quickly expanded following information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brutus possessed assets including some $300 million in properties and $500 million across joint bank accounts with his wife.

Brutus is expected to return to court on November 18.

