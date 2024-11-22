Brutus slapped with more charges, granted $1.4M bail

Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus has been slapped with additional criminal charges.

Brutus, a businessman named Corwin Nicholson and a Police Sergeant named Latoya Brumel were charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit a felony – obtaining money by false pretence.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts this morning.

It is alleged that between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024, they obtained $101, 437,050 from the Guyana Police Force Headquarters for goods that were not delivered.

They were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges. Nevertheless, they were each granted bail in the sum of $700,000.

In addition, Brutus was charged separately with seven counts of misconduct in public office, contrary to common law.

The charges alleged that between the dates mentioned above at Police Headquarters, while performing duties of Deputy Commissioner (Administration), he willfully misconducted himself by instructing the police finance officer to prepare several Bank of Guyana cheques totaling $101,437,050, payable to Corwin Nicholson for the supply of boots, pointed stars, handcuffs, handcuffs casings, uniform cloth, among other items, knowing that the items were not supplied or delivered to the Police Force, without any reasonable justification.

For these charges, Brutus was ordered to post bail of $350,000.

Brutus was further slapped with seven counts of the offence of liability of an officer. It is alleged that Brutus made the opportunity for Nicholson to defraud the State of $101,437, 050.

For these, he was also granted bail in the sum of $350,000.

For the charges brought today, Brutus was granted bail in the sum of $1.4 million in totality.

Brutus has already posted bail amounting to $16.2 million for previous charges relating to fraud, money laundering, and liability of an officer.

In relation to these fresh charges, the case will be called again on January 31, 2025.

Brutus also has to return to court on January 17, 2025 as well as on December 18, 2024, as the respective cases continue in different sets of charges that were brought against him.

