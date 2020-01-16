Brothers remanded over brutal murder of newspaper vendor

Three brothers are accused of killing Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) newspaper vendor Sham Munilall, also known as “Paperman”.

The men – Carlton and Carl Carter and Delhoya McKenzie – appeared on Wednesday before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. It is alleged that the trio killed the 48-year-old man on January 10 at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Reports are the incident occurred at about 20:00h at Munilall’s Lot 61 First Street, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast home.

INews was told that Munilall was at the front of the yard with a neighbour doing bar-b-que when the two bandits, both wearing helmets, and one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, scaled the fence from the southern side. They attacked his wife, Rita, who was at the front door of the flat house.

Upon seeing his wife captured by the bandits, who were trying to gain entry into his home, Munilall attacked the perpetrators with a rake he had retrieved from the front of the yard.

In retaliation, however, the gunman opened fire at the father of two, shooting him four times about his body before escaping by scaling the fence again.

The 48-year-old man was hit to his chest, shoulder and right side abdomen, causing him to collapse. He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The trio was remanded to prison and the case will continue on January 29 at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.