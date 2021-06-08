Brothers jailed over $5M robbery at Rose Hall

Brothers Leron and Deron Lashly were today jailed over their involvement in a $5M robbery committed on the A&S Store at Rose Hall Town, Berbice which occurred last week.

The duo made their appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court today where Deroy was sentenced to 12 months while Leron was sentenced to three years and seven months in jail.

Reports indicated that the owner of the business, Amirah Hamid, reportedly closed the door to the business at about 18:30h on Thursday last. However, she reportedly opened the business on Friday at about 08:15h and observed a metal door at the back of the building open.

As she looked closer, she realised that the door was wrenched open. This prompted her to make checks in the store, where she observed several high-end phones along with electronic devices and money missing.

She immediately raised an alarm and the Police were summoned. A relative of the businesswoman had told this publication that after the bandit removed the articles, they reportedly used Methylated Spirits to wipe off any visible fingerprints.

In addition, she related that the burglars escaped with 12 iPhone 12s valued $2.4 million, five iPhone 12 Pro Max valued $1.6 million, 35 Samsung Galaxy cell phones valued $1.5 million, one Digi Tronic tablet valued $65,000 and $20,000 in cash.

Police would have conducted a search on the home of one of the suspects in Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice, on Saturday and he led ranks to a location where he hid several mobile phones in relation to the robbery.

As such, 23 cell phones were recovered and have been lodged as evidence. Further investigations led to the arrest of another male. The phones were all identified by the businesswoman.