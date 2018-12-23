Brothers attacked, stabbed by “Kartel” at drinking bar

Two brothers are now nursing stab wounds at the Mackenzie Public Hospital after they were attacked and stabbed by a man following an argument on Saturday night.

Those injured men are 25-year-old, Matthew Clarke and Quammie Clarke, 33, of Lot 153 Block 22 Wismar, Linden.

According to reports, the duo and another friend were said to be “hanging out” at a bar in Wismar Linden at about 22:30h when the suspect known as “Kartel” or “Eggie” lighted a fire cracker and threw it in their direction.

This caused the brothers and their friend identified as taxi driver, Maitek Duncan to become upset and as such, they approached the suspect to warn him of his behavior and to desist from hurling explosives.

However, an argument erupted followed by a scuffle between the suspect and Duncan. Nevertheless, the fight was parted and the suspect left the scene but later returned. Upon his return, he saw the two brothers and reportedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and dealt them several stab wounds to their hands, hip and back.

The men reportedly collapsed to the ground as the suspect quickly escaped from the scene.

The two injured brothers were picked up by persons who were at the bar and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were admitted as patients. Their conditions are listed as stable. The matter was reported to the police but the suspect has since gone into hiding.