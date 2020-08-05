Broomes, bodyguard charged for assault, discharging loaded firearm

Controversial political figure Simona Broomes has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred on Monday in the vicinity of her home at Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Broomes, a former junior minister under the APNU/AFC Coalition government, was charged for assault while her bodyguard was charged for discharging a loaded firearm.

Reports are that two men removed a “no fishing” sign from the parapet in front her yard.

Broomes, who has been embroiled in several controversies during her brief ministerial stint, reportedly decided to pursue the duo who were already leaving in a motorcar.

In the process, Broomes began making false allegations about what had transpired via a live Facebook stream.

During the process, Broomes’ bodyguard discharged a loaded firearm in the direction of the men.

Eventually, whilst in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, Broomes and some armed associates reportedly confronted the two men and assaulted them.

The matter was reported to the police. While Broomes was released on self-bail, her bodyguard was reportedly placed in custody and his weapon lodged.

In 2018, Broomes was embroiled in what is now popularly known as the “parking lot scandal” where she and her driver were involved in an altercation with two security guards who were on duty at the building which houses the New Thriving Restaurant at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The security guards were subsequently arrested after it was alleged they pointed a gun at the then minister and behaved in a threatening manner.

But security footage of what transpired contradicted the Broomes’ allegations and in fact revealed that she and her driver aggressively attempted to remove “no parking signs” to facilitate her vehicle.

The security officers were later released.

In 2017, Broomes was involved in yet another controversy when she filmed herself in the Chamber of the National Assembly mimicking a local social media personality. Her actions resulted in the House Speaker Dr Barton Scotland chiding her and others for not keeping with the decorum expected of Parliamentarians.

“The disregard for our House is taking new forms. Recently the Assembly formed the background for a parody … it was drawn to my attention by a member of the public. An Honourable Member took the Assembly viral. Our predecessors left us a legacy of decorum and good practice for this house. I ask, what shall we leave our successors?” the Speaker had expressed.