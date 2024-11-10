Bronto Skylift aided in containing blaze at Fireside Suites – GFS

The Guyana Fire Service has stated that the use of its Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform, which can reach some 120 feet in the air, played a “crucial role” in containing and putting out the mid-afternoon blaze at the Fireside Suites located at Garnett Street in Georgetown on Saturday.

See below for the full statement from the Guyana Fire Service on the fire:

Fire Incident at Fireside Suites in Georgetown, Fourth Floor Destroyed

On November 9, 2024, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Fireside Suites hotel, located at Lot 154 Garnett Street, Newton Kitty, Georgetown. The Guyana Fire Service received the call at 14:53 hrs, and crews arrived on the scene at 14:56 hrs, initiating the first water jet at 14:57 hrs.

Multiple emergency response units were dispatched, including Water Tenders #105 and #118, Water Carrier #19, Hydraulic Platform #3, and Ambulance #25. The response team was led by Sub Officers Jackson and Liverpool, along with Section Leader Kingston, Leading Fireman Dickenson, a team of eight firefighters and three Emergency Medical Technicians. The water tenders carried a combined 10,978 liters of water to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The fire, which caused the complete destruction of the fourth floor of the wooden and concrete structure, was fought using three jets from Water Tenders #105 and #118, as well as Hydraulic Platform #3, in conjunction with Water Carrier #19, which sourced additional water from an open supply.

Fortunately, no occupants were left homeless, and the building owner, Mr. Simon Francis, reported no injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident. Due to the swift response of firefighters and the use of the Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform, damage to the four-storey building was contained to the fourth floor.

Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham applauds the government of Guyana for the acquisition of the Bronto Skylift, the only of its kind in the Caribbean, which played a crucial role in extinguishing the fire quickly and preventing its spread and further damage.

The fire prevention department is currently investigating what caused the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service reminds the community of the critical importance of fire safety and encourages all establishments to regularly review and update their fire prevention measures. Homeowners are also urged to equip their homes with fire extinguishers and smoke detectors and to have a clear evacuation plan in place.

--- ---