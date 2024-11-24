Broadcasters confirmed for Global Super League

The broadcasters for the 2024 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) have been confirmed with the tournament available to watch worldwide. The tournament will feature teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Guyana and Pakistan and will run from 26 November to 6 December.

With dozens of international cricketers set to take part, this new tournament will see teams from around the world compete for US$1million prize fund and a global T20 title.

The tournament will be broadcast in Australia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, South Africa and across the Caribbean with key broadcasting partners and will be shown on the GSL’s Facebook and YouTube pages in all markets without a broadcast deal.

The broadcasters for the 2024 tournament are as follows:

Fox Sports – Australia

T-Sports – Bangladesh

Rush – Caribbean

NCN – Guyana

TVG – Guyana

ENetworks – Guyana

Sony – India

Fancode – India

A Sports – Pakistan

Tapmad – Pakistan

Styx Sports – Nepal

Sky Sport NZ – New Zealand

TNT Sports – United Kingdom

Willow TV – USA and Canada

--- ---