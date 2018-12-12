British woman killed in Jamaica was stabbed nine times

(Jamaica Observer) The post-mortem conducted on Karen Cleary-Brown — who was found dead at her home in Boscobel, St Mary, last week — has revealed that she was stabbed nine times.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer by telephone, Cleary-Brown’s brother Donovan Reid disclosed that the post-mortem was carried out yesterday.

According to Reid, Cleary-Brown was stabbed in the back three times and then six times in the chest, before she was wrapped in a tarpaulin and buried in a trench allegedly dug by the suspect who is now in police custody.

Cleary-Brown’s decomposing body was found on December 3 after family members grew concerned about her whereabouts.

She was reported missing on November 25, following which the suspect reportedly told family members that she had left her St Mary premises at approximately 9:00 pm with friends from abroad, in a black SUV.

Cleary-Brown reportedly had an altercation with the suspect over matters concerning the dream home she was building on the northern section of the island.

She was visiting from north London at the time of her death.

Reid told the Observer that his sister had been returning to the island every six months to supervise the construction of the house that was being built.

Eleven returning residents have been killed since the start of the year, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has said.

He condemned the murder of the 43-year-old, who left the island at age 18, while noting that the act was “wicked and un-Jamaican”.

Cleary-Brown is expected to be buried later this month in Walkerswood, St Ann.