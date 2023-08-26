BritCham Guyana appoints new Business Development Executive

The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) has appointed former banking executive Remonna Graham as its first Business Development Executive, with

responsibility for growing the chamber’s membership and supporting existing members in developing business and networking opportunities.

Graham, a Guyanese national, joins BritCham with more than 10 years of corporate and client-facing experience in Guyana’s banking industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and is pursuing an MBA. The full-time role of Business Development Executive will be based at BritCham’s headquarters in the New Pegasus building in Georgetown.

“Remonna is a talented and dedicated business development expert with long-standing experience on the ground and strong relationships with decision-makers across Georgetown,” said BritCham Chair Faizal Khan.

“We are confident she will help us continue to drive the impressive growth in our membership that we have already seen this year, while offering valuable support and guidance to BritCham members as they build networks and navigate the business terrain – in particular, Guyana’s banking and legal systems.”

Launched in February, BritCham Guyana is an independent trade and commerce body that acts as a hub and partner for British and Guyanese companies interested in working together or investing in each market, as well as fostering a strong ecosystem for information sharing and networking, improving the ease of doing business, and collaborating with UK and Guyanese authorities to support the business

community.

“I am honored to be the first Business Development Executive to join the BritCham Guyana team. I am looking forward to continuously delivering exceptional support and service to the BritCham members and the larger community, as together we advance and strengthen trade relations between Guyana and the UK.,” Graham said.

Businesses and individuals interested in joining BritCham should contact the secretariat. An application form can be downloaded from britchamgy.com.

