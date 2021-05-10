Brickdam prisoners start fire over lack of toilet, shower access

Some male prisoners at the Brickdam Police Station lockups last evening started a fire at the building in protest over their alleged lack of access to toilet and shower facilities.

Police said 11 prisoners lit their jerseys and food boxes on fire at around 21:00hrs.

Ranks of the Brickdam Police Station extinguished the fire.

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, “the prisoners claimed that they are not getting to use the toilet, nor getting to take a shower.”

No one was injured during the incident; there were no damages to the cells.

Police also noted that no prisoner in the lockups has exceeded their 72 hours.