The Brickdam Police Station is currently on fire.

The fire erupted sometime at around 10:00hrs today.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters are currently on scene. Unconfirmed reports are that a prisoner escaped and that an officer was injured.

This is a developing story…

