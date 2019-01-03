BREAKING: Speaker says he can reverse no-confidence ruling but will not

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland has refused Government’s request that he reverse the passage of the No-confidence motion.

The Speaker acknowledged that he does have the authority to revisit and reverse rulings. At the same time, he noted that he must at all times act in conformity with the constitution.

As such, Scotland informed the chambers that their questions must first be settled outside of Parliament.

He noted that if there is a court ruling that puts to rest any doubts, such a ruling would guide his future actions.

The incumbent APNU/AFC government has already signaled through its Attorney General Basil Williams that should the Speaker’s ruling not be in their favour, they will move to the courts.