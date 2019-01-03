BREAKING: President invites Opposition Leader to meeting on Jan 9

… moments after Speaker refuses to reverse no-confidence resolution

Moments after Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland, during Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly, upheld the no-confidence motion that was passed on December 21, 2018, effectively refusing Government’s request that he invalidate the vote, a letter was dispatched to the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) inviting them to a meeting with Government.

This meeting INews understands is scheduled for January 9, 2019, at the Ministry of the Presidency at 11:00h.

The no-confidence motion brought in the name of Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo against the Government was successfully passed when then Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament Charandass Persaud broke ranks and voted in favour of the motion.

A total of 10 MPs debated the motion, but when the dust was settled and a vote of division was called, Persaud’s vote changed the numbers to 33 in favour of the motion versus Government’s 32 votes against the motion.

Hours after the historic event, President David Granger said he was eager to engage the Opposition Leader on any concerns he may have. He also provided assurances that there will be no confrontations.

The President’s expression of eagerness to meet with the Opposition Leader came hours after Jagdeo said the PPP/C is ready and willing to work with the coalition Government to determine the way forward.