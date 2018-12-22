BREAKING: No-confidence motion carried as 33 vote in favour, while 32 against

Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) Charandass Persaud voted in favour of the no-confidence motion that was debated in the National Assembly on Friday.

During the reading of the motion, the Speaker’s opinion was that the no’s have it.

However, Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira called for a division for the tabulation of the votes.

During the tabulation, all 32 of the Opposition MPs voted in favour of the motion being carried, with the AFC MP giving them the one vote needed to have the motion passed.