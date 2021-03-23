BREAKING NEWS: Several dead following shoot-out at ECD

Casualties have been reported following a shoot-out at a location on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) this evening.

Director of Communications at the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mark Ramotar told the media that there was a “shooting incident” in ‘C’ Division.

“There are casualties….I have no other detail/info at this time to share,” Ramotar added.

INews was told that the shoot-out occurred between police officers and suspected prison escapees, but this is yet to be confirmed by officials.

Reports are that two persons died but this is also yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story and information is subject to change.