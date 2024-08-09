BREAKING NEWS: Roommate of murdered lawyer attempts suicide

About a day after 35-year-old attorney-at-law Richard Layne was found murdered, his roommate, Tony Sulker, a 29-year-old Police Sergeant has attempted suicide.

This publication understands that Sulker was questioned following the discovery but was released on Thursday evening. However, a source close to investigations confirmed that Sulker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday after consuming a poisonous substance.

The source stated that he is in a critical condition.

Layne was on Wednesday night found dead in his Jaguar motorcar, which was parked on the bridge of his premises and the doors to the vehicle were all locked.

Police reported that the discovery was made by Sulker.

A postmortem performed today by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh shows that he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

According to the autopsy results, the wound went from left to right and it was determined that a sharp instrument – measuring at least 17cm in length – was used.

--- ---