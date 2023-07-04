BREAKING NEWS: No legal provision to proceed with matter – DPP tells Police on Dharamlall rape allegation

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the public that, earlier this morning (July 4th, 2023) the case file in relation to the allegation of rape made against Minister Nigel Dharamlall was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), based on advise for further investigations to be conducted.

Consequently, the DPP returned the file this afternoon containing her legal opinion.

In her advice, the DPP disclosed that consideration was given to the fact that the complainant gave a further statement to investigators that she wishes to withdraw her complaint against Minister Dharamlall and that her decision was not influenced by anyone and that same was in her best interest.

The DPP also proferred her advice based on the fact that the virtual complainant’s statement was taken by a forensic interviewer in the presence of a parent, a Child Care officer and a Police officer and that such statement was free and voluntary.

In light of the above, the Director of Public Prosecution concluded that in the absence of the victim’s complaint, there is no legal provision for the Police to proceed with the matter.

