BREAKING NEWS: My initial letter stands – GECOM Chair tells Lowenfield

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has responded to Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield’s request for clarification, simply stating that her initial letter stands.

She has since instructed Lowenfield to submit the elections report, using the recount figures, by 11am tomorrow.

The CEO was initially instructed to submit the report today by 2pm, however, he failed to do so, claiming that he needs clarification.

In response to the CEO’s request for clarification, the GECOM Chair has responded saying that “you are accordingly advised that my letter dated July 9, 2020 stands.”

See letter below: