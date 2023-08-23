BREAKING NEWS: Mother, 8-Y-O child found dead in Berbice home

A mother and her eight-year-old son were this afternoon found dead in their home at Rose Hall, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead are Melisa Arokium and her son, Anthony Arokium who was a student of Port Mourant Primary.

The discovery was made by the woman’s brother who stopped by the house to visit the family.

The eight-year-old boy was discovered with multiple chops about his body while his mother had chops to her neck and chest.

Investigators are currently at the scene at Mangrove Street, Rose Hall.

