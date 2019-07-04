BREAKING NEWS: Man, daughter shot dead during robbery

A money changer and his daughter were shot dead during a home invasion this afternoon.

Dead are Aaron Latchman and his 19-year-old daughter, Arianna of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

INews understands that incident occurred at around 15:30hrs at their home.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the family has just arrived home in a motorcar when they were confronted by two armed men.

During the altercation, the perpetrators shot the man and his daughter multiple times. The suspects escaped with a bag containing cash.

Both father and daughter were pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.