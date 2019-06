A fire has erupted at the popular G3 Building at the Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The top flat of the building which houses the gym has already been destroyed.

INews understands that the blaze started at around 11:39hrs at the upper flat of the three-storey structure.

The building is a multi-complex structure which houses a gym, restaurant, pharmacy, mini-mart and other stores.

Fire-fighters are on the scene.