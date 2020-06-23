BREAKING NEWS: CCJ to hear PPP/C’s appeal on July 1; stay on declaration to be issued

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has set July 1 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) against the ruling of the Guyana’s Court of Appeal.

Further, the CCJ informed the parties in the matter that it will, no later than June 24, grant an order that maintains the status quo until further notice.

A case management conference is expected to be held on Thursday, June 25.

The PPP/C, through its General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali, approached the CCJ to challenge yesterday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal.