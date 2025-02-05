BREAKING NEWS: ACP Calvin Brutus fired from Guyana Police Force

Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus – who was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) – has been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Brutus was served with his termination letter today from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“Acting therefore in accordance with the powers vested in it by the provisions of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Police (Discipline) Act Cap 17:01, in particular, paragraph 1 (h) of the Schedule thereto, you are hereby notified that the Commission has determined that you should be and are hereby dismissed from the Guyana Police Force, effective, February 5, 2025.

“Through this letter, the Commissioner of Police is requested to take all such actions as are necessary to facilitate your handover and return of all documents, equipment, and other assets belonging to the Guyana Police Force that are currently in your possession,” the letter outlined.

