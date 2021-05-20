BREAKING: Motie, Smith to fortify Warriors’ bowling this season

Left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and right arm pacer Nial Smith will be suiting up for the Guyana Amazon Warriors come August in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two locals will be debutants to the GAW line-up but no strangers to the members of the squad, having rubbed shoulders with their local counterparts on Guyana’s Regional squads.

Motie has been on the First-Class scene since 2015, playing 29 matches and taking 100 wickets, for an average of 20.54. Meanwhile, on the List A One Day front, the 26-year-old has 27 scalps from 18 matches, at an average of 23.66.

Motie also finished as the leading wicket taker in the 2021 Regional Super 50 Cup, accumulating 17 wickets in 7 games, with best figures of 4/45.

Meanwhile, Smith had only broken into the First-Class area in 2020, with a maiden call up to the Guyana Jaguars in October 2019. In 7 matches played, Smith has 20 dismissals at an average of 29.30. On the List A One Day side, the 25-year-old has played a similar 7 games and accounted for 9 wickets, with a 28.77 average.

Thus far, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 11 players; but the Guyanese duo of Motie and Smith will add to the group of 6 homegrown players.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors team, thus far, reads: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Naveen ul Haq, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Anthony Bramble, Odean Smith, Nial Smith and Gudakesh Motie.

The Hero CPL is confirmed to run from August 28 to September 19 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.