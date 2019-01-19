BREAKING: Irfaan Ali elected PPP/C’s Presidential candidate

The Central Committee of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) moments ago elected Irfaan Ali as the Presidential candidate to contest the upcoming Regional and General Elections.

The four other candidates who were contesting for the position were Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira; former Attorney General Anil Nandlall; former Culture, Youth and Sport Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and Member of Parliament, Dr Vindhya Persaud.

Ali who served as a former Minister of Housing, Water and Tourism under the PPP/C, was elected by the majority of the 35-member Committee by way of secret ballot.