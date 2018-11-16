BREAKING: Confusion reigns as Parliamentary sitting unilaterally called off

Confusion reigned today (Friday), as Opposition Members of Parliament who turned up for today’s sitting were told that Parliament has been postponed without any reasons being provided.

INews was told moments ago that Opposition MPs turned up and took their seats for the 14:00h sitting and to their surprise, were informed that the Govermnet MPs will not be attending; as such today’s sitting was called off.

This moves coomes one day after the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) filed a no-confidence motion against the Coalition Government.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo announced yesterday that the PPP has filed a no-confidence motion against the Government.

Jagdeo had said that it is the hope of his Party that the country benefits from the motion, which is aimed at shaking the Government back to its senses and halting the destruction of Guyana.

The Opposition Leader added that it was made clear at the recently held Local Government Elections (LGE), where the PPP/C recorded massive wins in the majority of constituencies across Guyana, and with a whopping 45,000 votes more than the APNU, that citizens are unhappy with the direction and policies of the APNU/AFC Government. (More details to follow)