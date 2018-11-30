BREAKING: CHASE-GREEN DETHRONED AS UBRAJ NARINE ELECTED AS GEORGETOWN MAYOR

The city of Georgetown has new leadership in the form of People National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Councillor, Pandit Ubraj Narine.

Narine was elected as councillor for Constituency One following the November 12 Local Government Elections.

The motion for Narine to occupy the Mayoral seat was tabled by fellow APNU Councillor Ivelaw Henry and seconded by outgoing Mayor Patricia Chase-Green this morning.

He received 21 votes from his fellow APNU Councillor while PPP’s Bishram Kuppen, who was also nominated for Mayor, received 6 votes.

The AFC abstained from the vote since there was no seconder of their motion to have Michael Leonard elected to the chair.

Additionally, APNU Councillor Alfred Mentore was elected to the post of Deputy Mayor. He defeated PPP’s Deon Younge. (More details to be provided later)