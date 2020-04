A search and rescue team has recovered the bodies of two of the four persons who went missing following the boat collision last night in the Upper Berbice River.

The identities of those found are not yet known.

The bodies are currently at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling. Arrangements are being made to have them transported to a funeral parlour.

The four missing men were identified as Julian McKenzie, Kidman Lindy, Freeman Denheart and his son Romario Denheart.