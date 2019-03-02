BREAKING: Bandit killed in failed attempt to rob diamond establishment

One person is now dead, while three are in custody after a failed attempt to rob a diamond establishment at 288 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg.

According to eyewitnesses, Police arrived at the location around 12:00h and began conducting a search on a suspected vehicle which had three male occupants. The suspects were taken into custody after information spread that their accomplice who entered the building with the intention to commit a robbery was shot and killed.

The body of the unidentified man was removed by undertakers and remains at the Lykens Funeral Home as investigations continue.