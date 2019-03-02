BREAKING: Bandit killed in failed attempt to rob diamond establishment

One person is now dead, while three are in custody after a failed attempt to rob a diamond establishment at 288 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg.

According to eyewitnesses, Police arrived at the location around 12:00h and began conducting a search on a suspected vehicle which had three male occupants. The suspects were taken into custody after information spread that their accomplice who entered the building with the intention to commit a robbery was shot and killed.

The body of the unidentified man was removed by undertakers and remains at the Lykens Funeral Home as investigations continue.

Undertakers removing the dead bandit’s body

