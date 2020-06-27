BREAKING: 3 die in Cummings Lodge fire

UPDATED: A family of three was killed late this afternoon after fire gutted a Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, apartment building.

Dead are 14-year-old Dawall Ifill, his mother Beverly Miller, 40, and father Martin Lewis, 46.

While details are still sketchy, INews understands that the bodies of a couple and their teenaged child were discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The family is believed to have been trapped in the building when the fire broke out. So far, one body has been recovered from the rubble.

This story is developing…