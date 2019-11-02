BREAKING: 20 arrested during raids at Diamond, Grove, Craig

At least 20 persons from villages along the East Bank of Demerara were arrested this morning (Saturday, November 2, 2019) during a near-five hour police operation for questioning into a series of criminal activities along the EBD corridor.

The exercise commenced at 04:30h and lasted until 09:00h.

Regional EBD Sub-Division Commander, Kurleigh Simon, told INews that the operation was based on the influx of complaints coming from residents in the Diamond, Grove and Craig villages recently. This is the second raid done by the police within one month.

The Commander explained that several ranks from various police stations along the EBD corridor raided a number of homes in those villages. Among those arrested was a suspect who was wanted by the police for a wounding incident that took place many months ago.

The suspect had been evading police and had gone into hiding since he committed the crime. However, after receiving information from residents the police were able to apprehend him inside someone’s home.

Moreover, other persons of interest were also pointed out to the police and this aided the cops on their hunt for criminal elements in those communities.

According to Commander Simon, more patrolling by police officers especially in the night can be expected along the EBD corridor, in particular, those areas where petty crimes have been frequently occurring over the past few months.