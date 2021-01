A fire this morning, at 17th Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara has reportedly claimed the lives of two persons.

While details surrounding the fire are sketchy at this time, Inews understands that it occurred sometime around 8:30h.

Regional Division Commander for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Linden Isles told Inews that two persons are suspected to have perished in the fire and that investigations are still ongoing.

More details in a subsequent report.