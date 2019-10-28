BREAKING: 2 houses destroyed in Peters Hall fire

At least two houses were destroyed in a fire earlier this evening (Sunday, October 27, 2019) at Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

INews understands that the fire started sometime after 19:00h.

Omadai Persaud, one of the occupants in the house which has four quarters occupied by relatives, said they were sitting at the front of house talking when they heard shattering sounds coming from the in the back apartment that was occupied by another female relative.

“When I go by the back and check, I see she whole [apartment] full with smoke. But it start from the meter. The meter was sparking… If I didn’t come out I woulda get bun up in the house.”

At least seven persons have been rendered homeless from that house.