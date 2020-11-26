Brazil’s President to visit Guyana in 2021

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is slated to visit Guyana next year.

This is according to a Joint Statement issued by Guyana and Brazil on the Official visit Guyana by Ambassador Ernesto Araújo, Minister of External Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

“The two sides also discussed the impending visit by H.E. Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Guyana which is anticipated to take place in the new year,” the statement outlines.

Minister Araújo along with his delegation are currently in Guyana engaging in talks with officials here. The Minister and delegation have met with Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, as well as the Attorney General Anil Nandlall and the Ministers of Agriculture, Public Works, and Home Affairs.

President Bolsonaro, in August, wrote a letter to Dr Ali congratulating him on his victory at the March 2 elections.

In his letter, President Bolsonaro said: “At this moment in which the perspective of ample and important transformations is presented to Guyana, I affirm the priority attributed by Brazil to the bilateral relationship. I am ready to work with Your Excellency in continuing strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, with the view of the well-being and prosperity of Brazilian and Guyanese peoples.”