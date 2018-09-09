Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro ‘lost 40% of blood in stabbing’

Brazil’s presidential front-runner, Jair Bolsonaro, lost 40% of his blood after he was stabbed on Thursday, hospital officials say.

The far-right politician was attacked at a campaign rally in Minas Gerais. Doctors say he suffered a deep and life-threatening wound in his intestines, but is now recovering well.

His son, Flavio Bolsonaro, said it was unlikely that his father would be able to return to campaigning before next month’s election.

He said his father was still weak and had trouble speaking, adding: “He cannot go to the streets, but we can.”

The controversial politician has won supporters for his tough stance on crime, but has outraged many in Brazil with racist and homophobic comments.

Polls suggest he will get the most votes in the first round of the October presidential elections if former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva remains blocked from standing, but are unlikely to win a run-off.

Left-wing Lula had been the long-standing favourite but he is currently in prison, appealing against a ban on his candidacy that was imposed after his conviction for corruption. (BBC)